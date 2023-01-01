Thank you
On behalf of the whole family of Russ Butt, we would like to thank all of you who sent cards, stopped by or called to share your sympathy with us, prepared and shared food/meals at our homes and at the funeral luncheon, attended the funeral, gave a memorial gift, sent flowers or a plant, and prayed for us and with us…. THANK YOU, THANK YOU, THANK YOU!
Your love for Russ shone through all of your acts of love and kindness and we are forever grateful. It was obvious how much he was/is loved.
May you rest in peace, Russ!
The Russ Butt family