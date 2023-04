Thank you

Thank you to those who sent cards and prayers, shared kind words, sent memorials and attended Shirley “Sheryl” Scarborough’s service or visitation.

We were blessed to have Bickford Cottage and Aseracare Hospice care for her these past months. Dan Naranjo and All Faiths Funeral Home have been so kind and helpful as we navigated her end-of-life needs.

We miss her so very much. Thank you for your love and support!

Much love to you all.

Gordie Scarborough and Anita Lewandowski