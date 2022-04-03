Shirley Stelk family

Thank you

The family of Shirley Stelk would like to thank family, friends and neighbors for their support, prayers, visits, food, cards, flowers, plants and memorials.

Thank you to Daniel Naranjo and staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for their compassion during this difficult time.

Thank you to Riverside Lodge and Edgewood Memory Care for all the care and love given to Mom.

Thank you to Dr. Gary Settje and Family Practice for the many years of care given.

Thank you to Pastor Ray Stone of First-Faith United Methodist Church for the beautiful funeral service. Also, a big thank you to the committee that prepared and served the delicious luncheon.

Just remember, Dad and Mom are now together again in heaven and holding hands. Their love continues on.

Dennis and Janelle Stelk and family

Rick Stelk and family

Sharon and Rudy Kruse and family

Les Stelk and Paula and family