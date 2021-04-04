 Skip to main content
Sister Rita Kolbet
Sister Rita Kolbet

Thanks, family and friends, for helping me celebrate my 90th birthday with beautiful cards, calls, flowers, gifts and many prayers. They made my day special.

God bless each of you.

Sister Rita Kolbet

