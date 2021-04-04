Sister Rita Kolbet Apr 4, 2021 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThanks, family and friends, for helping me celebrate my 90th birthday with beautiful cards, calls, flowers, gifts and many prayers. They made my day special.God bless each of you.Sister Rita Kolbet 0 comments Tags Special Birthday Rita Kolbet Gift Prayer Worship Friend Thanks Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Carol L. Craig family Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tom Rainforth Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Cindy Springsteel Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Mark Sullivan family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Victor Chmelka family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ron and Betty Rhoads Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Verne and Patty Penas Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Shirley J. Bear Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Rex and Blanche Canfield Mar 21, 2021 Thank you