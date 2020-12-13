Stella Schleicher family

Thank you

Thank you to:

* The nurses at Rose Lane Home in Loup City who cared for my mom, Stella. We are blessed to have nurses like you who offered excellent care and compassion.

* Father Sid, Carol and Father Dave for a beautiful service.

* Amie (Schleicher) Wilson, lector.

* Howard County Sheriff Department for stopping traffic on Highway 281.

* Whitefoot Catering for a great memorial meal, and those who attended.

* The St. Libory Council of Catholic Women for serving.

* Claudette Sekutera, organist, and Jeannie Allen, vocalist.

*Peters Funeral Home on the extra care given to Stella and arranging everything to detail.

* All those who sent cards, flowers, Mass offerings, memorial offerings to the St. Libory Church, and all the kind words.

God bless you!

The William Schleicher Jr. family