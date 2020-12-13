Stella Schleicher family

Thank you
Thank you to:
* The nurses at Rose Lane Home in Loup City who cared for my mom, Stella. We are blessed to have nurses like you who offered excellent care and compassion.
* Father Sid, Carol and Father Dave for a beautiful service.
* Amie (Schleicher) Wilson, lector.
* Howard County Sheriff Department for stopping traffic on Highway 281.
* Whitefoot Catering for a great memorial meal, and those who attended.
* The St. Libory Council of Catholic Women for serving.
* Claudette Sekutera, organist, and Jeannie Allen, vocalist.
*Peters Funeral Home on the extra care given to Stella and arranging everything to detail.
* All those who sent cards, flowers, Mass offerings, memorial offerings to the St. Libory Church, and all the kind words.
God bless you!
The William Schleicher Jr. family
