 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Steve and Vernelle Miles
0 comments

Steve and Vernelle Miles

  • 0

Thank you

We would like to thank all those who remembered us on our 50th anniversary. It was very humbling to hear from former students parents, co-workers and neighbors as well as friends and family.

The yard sign was a fun surprise enjoyed by everyone who stopped by on our “Golden Day.” A very special thanks to our kids and grandkids for the card shower.

We have truly been blessed throughout the half century we’ve shared together!

Steve and Vernelle Miles

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts