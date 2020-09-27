Thank you
We would like to thank all those who remembered us on our 50th anniversary. It was very humbling to hear from former students parents, co-workers and neighbors as well as friends and family.
The yard sign was a fun surprise enjoyed by everyone who stopped by on our “Golden Day.” A very special thanks to our kids and grandkids for the card shower.
We have truly been blessed throughout the half century we’ve shared together!
Steve and Vernelle Miles
