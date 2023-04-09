From the family of Steve “Reno” Kosinski, thank you for all the sorrow and sympathy shown for the passing of Steve on March 9 at St. Francis hospital. Thank you to: the staff who helped care for Reno, Father Marty Egging at Blessed Sacrament Church, and Dan Naranjo at All Faiths Funeral Home for the beautiful words of sorrow and to Laurie Sheffield for helping us make arrangements. And a huge thank you for all the cards of sympathy.