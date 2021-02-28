Stu Kucera family

Thank you

Thank you to everyone for the calls, visits, texts, notes, cards, food, flowers and memorials in loving memory of Stu Kucera.

Also, thank you to Anita Lewandowski, Cyndi Pyper, Dave Keil and Pastor Steven Peeler for your contributions to the beautiful Celebration of Life service held at Messiah Lutheran Church. Thank you to all who attended to honor and remember Stu’s life.

A special thank you to Dr. Ryan Raemakers and the wonderful nurses and staff at CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center. You became family to both of us as you provided compassionate care during our journey with Stu’s illness. Also, thank you to Aseracare Hospice and All Faiths Funeral Home for your professional, caring service during a very sad and difficult time.

We’ll see Stu again. He’ll be watching and waiting for us at heaven’s gate.

With sincere gratitude.

Brenda Kucera