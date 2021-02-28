 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stu Kucera family
0 comments

Stu Kucera family

  • 0
Stu Kucera family

Thank you

Thank you to everyone for the calls, visits, texts, notes, cards, food, flowers and memorials in loving memory of Stu Kucera.

Also, thank you to Anita Lewandowski, Cyndi Pyper, Dave Keil and Pastor Steven Peeler for your contributions to the beautiful Celebration of Life service held at Messiah Lutheran Church. Thank you to all who attended to honor and remember Stu’s life.

A special thank you to Dr. Ryan Raemakers and the wonderful nurses and staff at CHI Health St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center. You became family to both of us as you provided compassionate care during our journey with Stu’s illness. Also, thank you to Aseracare Hospice and All Faiths Funeral Home for your professional, caring service during a very sad and difficult time.

We’ll see Stu again. He’ll be watching and waiting for us at heaven’s gate.

With sincere gratitude.

Brenda Kucera

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts