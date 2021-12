Thank you

A big THANK YOU to Slumberland Furniture. You blessed me with a mattress and box springs so that my grandkids have a place to sleep after the fire and smoke damage.

I am back into my house after nine months. I had no insurance so it has been tough going. God and prayers have given me strength.

And a special thank you goes out to Kathy who helped and listened to me whenever I was in Slumberland.

Thank you,

Sue Carlson