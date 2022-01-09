Thank you

The family of Terese Wetzel would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, visits, food, texts, cards, flowers and memories that were shared.

Special thanks to: Dr. Sara Graybill and staff, Warren Buffet Cancer Center, Dr. Chad Vieth, Amanda and the staff at Aseracare. You all were amazing at taking wonderful care of and supporting Terry and the family.

Thank you, also, to Father Sid Bruggeman for the beautiful funeral service and the St. Libory Altar Society ladies for serving the lunch. Finally, a huge, heartfelt thank you to Tracey Dietz and staff, with Jacobson-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home, for your help through this difficult time.

The Terese Wetzel family