Thank you so much to everyone who sent a card, text or email or made a phone call to us regarding our recent anniversary. We were overwhelmed! We heard from so many friends, relatives, past co-workers and acquaintances — some we had not seen or talked to for a long time.
What a wonderful blessing it was! Also, a very special thank you to Larry and Teresa and Rick and Jo for “always going the extra mile” for us!
Terry and Ann Ottman
