Terry Cook family

Thank you
We’ve all walked down memory lane with Terry — recalling all the reasons we loved him. Everyone feels the loss of this amazing man.
For those who attended, sent a card, flowers, a phone call, remembered a joke you shared, said a prayer, noticed a beautiful sunset and the many generous donations to GRACE Foundation, thank you. Because of all of you, Terry’s memory will be always be with us. Terry is spending Christmas with Jesus this year.
With Heartfelt thanks from the many family members of Terry Cook,
Your wife, Pam