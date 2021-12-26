 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tom Dinsdale Automotive
Terry Cook family
0 comments

Terry Cook family

  • 0

Thank you

We’ve all walked down memory lane with Terry — recalling all the reasons we loved him. Everyone feels the loss of this amazing man.

For those who attended, sent a card, flowers, a phone call, remembered a joke you shared, said a prayer, noticed a beautiful sunset and the many generous donations to GRACE Foundation, thank you. Because of all of you, Terry’s memory will be always be with us. Terry is spending Christmas with Jesus this year.

With Heartfelt thanks from the many family members of Terry Cook,

Your wife, Pam

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts