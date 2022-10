The family of Tom Fagan would like to thank everyone for the cards, prayers, food, plants, flowers and memorials received in memory of Tom.

Thank you to Dan with All Faiths Funeral Home for the inspiring service. Also, thank you to the pallbearers — you all had a special place in Tom’s heart. Thanks to Whitefoot Catering for the delicious meal. A big THANK YOU to my family for all your love and support. Tom will be dearly missed.