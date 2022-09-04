Thank you

The family of Tom Rainforth would like to thank everyone for all the expressions of sympathy and support for our family during the death of our loved one.

A special thank you to everyone at Fairview Manor in Fairmont for the wonderful care he received during his stay there, to Apfel Funeral Home for assisting us in the celebration of Tom’s life, to Father Marty Egging for the Mass, the church choir and everyone who helped with the meal at Blessed Sacrament Church.

We appreciate everyone who reached out to us in anyway. God bless you all!

The Tom Rainforth family