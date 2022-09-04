 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tom Rainforth family

  • 0

Thank you

The family of Tom Rainforth would like to thank everyone for all the expressions of sympathy and support for our family during the death of our loved one.

A special thank you to everyone at Fairview Manor in Fairmont for the wonderful care he received during his stay there, to Apfel Funeral Home for assisting us in the celebration of Tom’s life, to Father Marty Egging for the Mass, the church choir and everyone who helped with the meal at Blessed Sacrament Church.

We appreciate everyone who reached out to us in anyway. God bless you all!

The Tom Rainforth family

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts