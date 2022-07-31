 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Treva Gangwish

Thank you

Dear family and friends,

Thank you for your cards and greetings on my 95th birthday. Your thoughtfulness helped to make for a wonderful celebration.

Treva Gangwish

