 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Verne and Patty Penas
0 comments

Verne and Patty Penas

  • 0

Thank you

Thank you to each and every one of you, who sent a card to help Verne and I to celebrate our 50th anniversary, my birthday and Verne’s mom’s passing. We truly are blessed.

Verne and Patty Penas

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts