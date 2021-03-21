Verne and Patty Penas Mar 21, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to each and every one of you, who sent a card to help Verne and I to celebrate our 50th anniversary, my birthday and Verne’s mom’s passing. We truly are blessed.Verne and Patty Penas 0 comments Tags Verne Patty Penas Mom Birthday Anniversary Passing Bless Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Zachary Hill family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Emil Obermiller family Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Julie Schlachter-Splattstoesser family Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Wayne and Mary Bockman Mar 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Colleen Fitzgerald Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Stu Kucera family Feb 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Abraham and Emily Soto Updated Mar 1, 2021 Thank you