Virginia Barnes May 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank youThank you for making my 95th birthday a great day. Many cards and phone calls made for a great 95th birthday. I appreciated everything.Love you all.Virginia Barnes 0 Comments Tags Telecommunications Telephony Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Jeanette Spiehs Thank you Irvin and Mary Ann Baldwin Thank you