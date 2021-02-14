Virginia Boswell family

Thank you

The family of Virginia Boswell would like to thank friends and family for the memorials given in her name and the beautiful cards.

Also, thank you to Father Marty, Father Jim, Deacon John and the Blessed Sacrament choir for providing a beautiful Mass. Thank you to Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home for making this time effortless.

And a special thank you to Azria Health Broadwell, AseraCare Hospice and Dr. Crouch for the tender and patient care always shown to her.

Rick and Mary Kosinski

Barbara Bosak