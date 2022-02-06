 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warren Leschinsky
0 Comments

Warren Leschinsky

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

We appreciate everyone who reached out to us in any way during Warren Leschinsky’s last journey.

Special thanks to Dave and Dee, grandkids and family members for the tenderness shown Warren during this time. A big thank you to Father Sid, Father Dave, Father Joe and Father Jim for the beautiful service.

The American Legion and Army Honors team were impressive. Thanks to the St. Libory Ladies for serving lunch. A sincere thanks to Peters Funeral Home who guided us.

All your prayers are helping us at this time.

Anita, boys and families

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts