Wilma Kellogg Apr 4, 2021 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to everyone who remembered me on my 100th birthday.I very much appreciated the many cards and good wishes I received. It turned a special day into special weeks. Thank you so very much.Wilma Kellogg 0 comments Tags Wilma Kellogg Wish Birthday Thank Week Appreciate Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Carol L. Craig family Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tom Rainforth Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Cindy Springsteel Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Mark Sullivan family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Victor Chmelka family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ron and Betty Rhoads Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Verne and Patty Penas Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Shirley J. Bear Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Rex and Blanche Canfield Mar 21, 2021 Thank you