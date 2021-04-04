 Skip to main content
Wilma Kellogg
Wilma Kellogg

Thank you

Thank you to everyone who remembered me on my 100th birthday.

I very much appreciated the many cards and good wishes I received. It turned a special day into special weeks. Thank you so very much.

Wilma Kellogg

