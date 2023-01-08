Thank you

The Wreaths Across America Committee would like to thank those who participated in our ceremony on Dec. 17 and thank all those people who came out to help lay wreaths on the graves.

It was a cold day, but we managed to make it happen. The ceremony was so meaningful and the cemetery looks beautiful with all those green wreaths and red bows.

Please take time to drive by and reflect on the meaning of Wreaths Across America — that we remember those who have fallen, honor those who are serving and teach our children the meaning of freedom.

Thank you.

Tammie Dimmitt

Billie Herron

LaVonne Catron