Zachary Hill family

Thank you

The family of Zachary Hill would like to thank everyone for all the kind thoughts, prayers, cards, flowers, food, visits, texts and memorials that were sent in his loving memory.

Thank you to all of his family members and friends who attended the celebration of life in his memory.

A special thank you to Te’a Hill, his niece/goddaughter, and his sister Danielle Davis for their special readings of tribute.

Thank you to Dr. Hageman, all the doctors, the nurses and the staff who cared for Zach at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Also, a heartfelt thank you to Dan and his staff at All Faiths Funeral Home for doing such a beautiful, professional, caring service during this difficult and very sad time.

Zach had touched the lives of many, many people and the memories he made with each of us will remain in our hearts forever. God bless you all.

With sincere gratitude.

Benjamin Hill ( Zachary’s son)

Gale and Sandi Hill

Josh and Sundee Hill and family

Danielle and Shawn Davis and family