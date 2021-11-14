Anna and Brady Brokaw

Bauerle-Brokaw

Anna Bauerle and Brady Brokaw were united in marriage June 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The celebrant was Bishop James Golka, uncle of the groom.

Parents of the couple are Jill and Mike Bauerle of Imperial and Barb and Scott Brokaw of Grand Island. Grandparents in attendance were JoAnn Gibson, grandmother of the bride, Irvin Bauerle, grandfather of the bride, and Bob and Pat Golka, grandparents of the groom.

Maid of honor was Emma Bauerle, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Leah Brokaw, Addyson Harland, Reigan Lawrence, Ally Vrbas and Cassie Divelbiss. Candle lighters were Clara Genereux and Kylie Jussel. The bride’s personal attendants were Karly Behrendt and Sydney Reiners.

Best man was Brett Brokaw, brother of the groom. Groomsmen included Jack Bauerle, Bennett Bauerle, Caleb Rezac, Kellen Korinek and Brian Golka. Ushers were Andrew Nelson, Quinn Nelson and Ryan Genereux.