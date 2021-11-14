Anna and Brady Brokaw
Bauerle-Brokaw
Anna Bauerle and Brady Brokaw were united in marriage June 12, 2021, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The celebrant was Bishop James Golka, uncle of the groom.
Parents of the couple are Jill and Mike Bauerle of Imperial and Barb and Scott Brokaw of Grand Island. Grandparents in attendance were JoAnn Gibson, grandmother of the bride, Irvin Bauerle, grandfather of the bride, and Bob and Pat Golka, grandparents of the groom.
Maid of honor was Emma Bauerle, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Leah Brokaw, Addyson Harland, Reigan Lawrence, Ally Vrbas and Cassie Divelbiss. Candle lighters were Clara Genereux and Kylie Jussel. The bride’s personal attendants were Karly Behrendt and Sydney Reiners.
Best man was Brett Brokaw, brother of the groom. Groomsmen included Jack Bauerle, Bennett Bauerle, Caleb Rezac, Kellen Korinek and Brian Golka. Ushers were Andrew Nelson, Quinn Nelson and Ryan Genereux.
Flower girls were Marissa Golka and Claire Leibbrandt and ring bearer was Simon Leibbrandt. Alter servers were Aaron Golka, Cody Golka and Kade Golka. Readers were Abby Almanza, Jean Golka and Brianna Golka. Music was by Mary Lynn Horst and Laura Lynn Horst. A special musical selection was sung by Emma Bauerle, Laura Lynn Horst, Brian Horst and Quinn Nelson.
Following the wedding, a reception and dance was at the Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island. Host couples were John and Pam Golka and Don and Glenice Simons. Guest book attendants were Mia Golka, Josie Golka and Kaci Jussel.
The couple makes their home in Grand Island. The bride is an Associate Attorney at Smith Johnson Allen Connick & Hansen Law Firm and the groom is a teacher and coach at Grand Island Central Catholic.