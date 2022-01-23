Ashley and Zaden Carey

Harris-Carey

Ashley Harris and Zaden Carey were united in marriage Sept. 25, 2021, at Moonlight Ridge Vineyard outside Grand Island. Officiant was Rachel Kohlman.

Parents of the couple are Matt and Stacy Harris and Bill and Kristi Carey, all of Grand Island. Special guests included grandparents, Mike and Bernice Harris, Lowell and Lorraine Harris, Donna Longenecker, Clyde and Linda Swearingen, Mark and Myla Power and Colleen Carey.

Matron of honor was Jordan Sandquist. Bridesmaids were Christina Cox, Kierstin Shunkwiler and Hailey Vermillion.

Best man was Zachary Roe. Groomsmen were Tyler Carey, Treyten Carey, Malec Quandt and Dylan Harris. Ushers were Justin Shunkwiler and Nate Meier.

The flower girls were Holly Shunkwiler and Evelynn Brandt. Ring bearer was Maddox Carey, son of the bride and groom.

Dinner and dance followed the ceremony. Host couples were Chad and Wendy Gerk and Matt and Stacie Giesler.

After a honeymoon to Hawaii, the couple resides in Grand Island.