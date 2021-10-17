Ashley Wormuth and Hans Hesse

Ashley and Hans Hesse

Wormuth-Hesse

Ashley Wormuth of San Jose, Calif., and Hans Hesse of Campbell, Calif., were united in marriage Oct. 2, 2021, at Miletta Vista Winery outside of St. Paul. The Rev. Steven Mitchell officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Jodie Norton and stepfather Scott Norton of San Jose. The groom is the son of Tom and Nicole Hesse of Campbell.

Brothers of the bride, Tyler and Jared Wormuth, escorted her down the aisle.

Special guests attending the bride and groom on their special day were Jeanne Mattson, grandmother of the bride, and Nina Cole, great-grandmother of the bride, both of Grand Island.

The couple will be taking a honeymoon trip to Idaho Falls and Yellowstone National Park. A reception will be in Campbell with family and friends.

Ashley and Hans will make their home in Santa Clara, Calif.