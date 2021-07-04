Ashlin and Garret Johnson

Burgett-Johnson

Ashlin Burgett and Garret Johnson were married June 11, 2021, at Macalaster House in Lubbock, Texas. The Rev. Dr. Luke Biggs officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Kelly and Leah Burgett of Shallowater, Texas, and Kenny Jordan of Moore, Okla. The bridegroom is the son of Kelly and Amy Johnson of Grand Island.

Bridesmaids were Bayli Swearengen, Jacque Johnson, Julie Gee and Ti’Ara Carroll. Groomsmen were Walker Johnson, Austin Hilkemeier, Landon Cason and Garrett Koepp.

After a wedding trip to Washington state, the couple now resides in rural Hall County. The bridegroom is engaged in ranching. The bride will be a second-grade teacher at Wood River Elementary this fall.