Brittany Raile and Keenan Lienemann
Brittany Raile and Keenan Lienemann

Wedding vows were exchanged between Brittany Raile and Keenan Lienemann on Aug. 14, 2021, at Stuhr Museum’s big red barn in Grand Island. Lew Tapia was the officiant.

The bride is the daughter of Denise Raile of Grand Island and the late Rich Raile. The groom is the son of and Doug and Kelley Lienemann, also of Grand Island.

Kelli Wemhoff, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Megan Lienemann, Tayler Harvey, Raigan Mettenbrink and Alyssa Bartels. Brooke Schmit, Amber Peterson and Jennifer Buettner were personal attendants.

Dillon Carey, friend of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Chance Lienemann, Ty Lienemann, Jared Lienemann and Jadyn Rodenbaugh. Ushers were Adam Wemhoff, Drew McDermott and Dan Lienemann.

Natalie Schmit was the flower girl and Weston Wemhoff was the ring bearer.

The couple honeymooned in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and makes their home in Grand Island.

