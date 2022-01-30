Carlie and Tyler Gunderson

Pfeifer-Gunderson

Carlie Pfeifer and Tyler Gunderson were united in marriage Dec. 11, 2021, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The celebrant was the Rev. Donald Buhrman

Parents of the couple are Charles and Christine Pfeifer and Lloyd Gunderson, all of Grand Island, and Michelle Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif.

Maid of honor was Jessica Stoppkotte, friend of bride. Bridesmaids were Elizabeth Pfeifer, sister-in-law of bride, and Kaylee Morehouse, cousin of groom. Candle lighters were Madison and Logan Beatty, cousins of groom.

Best man was Tanner Gunderson, brother of groom. Chad and Clay Pfeifer, brothers of bride, were groomsmen. Justin Beam and Joshua Stoppkotte, friends of couple, served as ushers.

Flower girls were Ava and Charlotte Pfeifer, nieces of bride, and Ava Morehouse, cousin of groom. Ring security was provided by Kaden, Leo and Eli Pfeifer, all nephews of bride. Readers were Michael and Karen Robison, uncle and aunt of bride. Music was provided by pianist Kristen Schutte and vocalist Priscilla Balasa.