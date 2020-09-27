Christine Johnson and Taylor Whipple

 Skip to main content
Brian and Carol Johnson of Glendale, Ariz., would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Christine Johnson, to Taylor Whipple, son of Ed and Becky Whipple of Grand Island.

The couple was married in a private backyard ceremony on Aug. 22, 2020. The wedding was officiated by Angie Lewandowski, aunt of the bride, and followed by a reception at the Whipple home. The bride and groom would especially like to acknowledge their grandparents, Ron and Agnes Lewandowski and Norman and Betty Schuster, for making their day extra-special!

The couple will make their home in Olathe, Kan. They look forward to celebrating with the rest of their family and friends in 2021!

