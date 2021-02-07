Emily Jones and Alex Boehler

Emily and Alex Boehler

Jones-Boehler

Greg and Sharon Jones and Rod Boehler, all of Grand Island, and Lana Myers of Kearney announce the marriage of their children, Emily Jones to Alex Boehler.

The couple were married Oct. 10, 2020, in a small outdoor ceremony at Prairie Creek Barn at Cairo. The wedding was officiated by Mitchell Jones.

Maid of honor was Courtney Lierman and best man was Rod Boehler. Flower girls were Remi Jones and Mya Mustion. Ushers were Trevor Jones and Brian Glock.

The couple resides outside of Denton and are both employed in Lincoln.