Emily and Connor Dethlefs

Wells-Dethlefs

Emily Wells and Connor Dethlefs were united in marriage on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island, with Father Mike McDermott and Deacon John Willmes officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Kim Wells of Cairo and the late Dennis Wells. The groom is the son of Gary and Darlene Dethlefs of Rockville. Honored guests were grandparents, Dorothy Vavrina of Abie, Neb., Sue and Larry Lawrence of Payson, Ariz., and Jerry and Dianna Dethlefs of Rockville.

Rachel Wells served as maid of honor. Jessi Vavrina, Sam Guenther, Mariah Venegas, Callie Dethlefs, Capri Dethlefs, Cortney Wichmann and Brianna Janzen served as bridesmaids. Shelby Vogler, Sami Dush, Neely Vavrina, Baylee Gehring, Casey Krolikowski and Rachel Jungclaus were attendants.

Grant Lewandowski served as best man. Groomsmen were Ryan Pfeifer, Clayton Dethlefs, Matt Wells, Cody Chilewski, Trey Lewandowski, Peyton Lambrecht and Jeremy Henkel. Ushers were Jacob Bossung, Zack Bossung, Charles Metzger, Paden Vogler and Clayton Branek.