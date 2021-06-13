Jacie and Benson Moul

Bean-Moul

Jacie Bean and Benson Moul were united in marriage Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. Father Sidney Bruggeman officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Daron and Lisa Bean of St. Libory. The groom is the son of Darcy and Darcy Moul of Grand Island. Special guests were grandparents, Janice Mathis of Grand Island, Louise Gipson of Fairmont and Dale Moul of Grand Island.

Matron of honor was Sydney Meyer, with Maggie Michalski as maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Lauren Valasek, Braya Roan, Abby Gall and Annalee Bamesberger. Jaime Baxter and Jordan Graviette were personal attendants.

Tanner Meyer and Austin Meyer served as best men. Groomsmen were Tyler Valasek, Dylan Sundermeier, Dylan McIntyre and Bo Vanis.

Ushers were Dane Vowell and Trevor Cotton. Candle lighters were Hana and Rose Mamot, with Cora and Lana Menke as guest book attendants. Landri Gall and Kennedy Valasek were flower girls. Tyson Valasek was the ring bearer.

Soloist was Jeanne Allen, with Claudette Sekutera as pianist. Daryn and Kim Swails, Mike and Linda Mathis and Brian and Kim Graviette served as host couples.

A reception and dance was held at Moonlight Ridge Vineyard. Jacie and Benson are currently living in Grand Island.