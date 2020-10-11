Jenna Krueger and Micah Hesterman

Jenna and Micah Hesterman

Krueger-Hesterman

Jenna Verona Krueger and Micah John Hesterman were united in marriage Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lincoln. The Rev. Adam Moline officiated the ceremony.

Parents of the bride are Rex and Susan Krueger of Muscatine, Iowa. Parents of the groom are Phillip and Rebecca Hesterman of Grand Island. The bride’s grandparents are Darrel and Darlene Krueger of Anthon, Iowa. The groom’s grandparents are Marvin and June Hesterman of Atwood, Kan., and LaVern Metzger of Clovis, N.M.

Maid of honor was Jesse Krueger, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids included Amber Detter, Katie Sporcic and Nicole Ripke.

Best man was Cole Boyle, friend of the groom. Groomsmen included Bryce Hesterman, Joe Albright and Craig Mathis. Ushers were Matthew Krueger and Michael Krueger, brothers of the bride.

Guestbook attendant was Andrea Simianer, sister of the groom. Music was provided by Dylan Teut, organist.

A reception was held at the Lincoln Station Great Hall after the ceremony. Following a honeymoon to Lake Tahoe, the couple now resides in York.