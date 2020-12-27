Jessica and John Lourens

Parker-Lourens

Jessica Parker and John Lourens were united in marriage Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Omaha, with Father Rodney Adams officiating. Due to COVID regulations, immediate family only attended. On Sept. 11, 2020, the bride and groom celebrated their marriage with an outdoor ceremony at Founders One Nine in Omaha, with Father Rodney leading the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Larry and Rebecca Parker of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Doug and Diane Lourens of Urbandale, Iowa.

April Payne was maid of honor and Rachel Russell was matron of honor. Mallory Zelasney, Jordan Crowe, Jessica Parker, Amber Determan, Meredith Langel and Anna Lourens served as bridesmaids. Hannah Lassise was personal attendant.

Best man was Brett Rosauer. Groomsmen were Derek Gripenberg, Abe Muyres, Zach Gross, Michael Parker, Rob Lourens, Collin Brody and Evan Culbert. Lily and Ava Parker were flower girls and Hayden Parker was the ringbearer. Readers of the Word were Katie Porter and Bri McLarty. The Mahr String Quartet provided the music and Jaime Eschliman was the soloist.

A reception with a polka band during the social hour, dinner and a dance, all followed at Founders One Nine in Omaha with family and friends. Jessica and John have made their home in Omaha.