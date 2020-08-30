Kayla Peters and Thomas Geiger

Kayla and Thomas Geiger
Peters-Geiger
Kayla Marie Peters and Thomas Everette Geiger were united in marriage Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Island, with Deacon John Willmes officiating.
Kayla is the daughter of Tharin and Brenda Peters of Grand Island. Thomas is the son of Chuck Colclasure of Grand Island and Tonya Geiger of Central City.
Grandparents of the bride are Velda Peters of St. Paul and the late Butch Peters, Jim and Vi Mamot of St. Libory and Bob and Nettie Ellington of Grand Island. Grandparents of the groom are Marla and Lyle Geiger of Central City, Kris Colclasure of Grand Island and JC Colclasure of Illinois.
Brianna Bankson and Isabella Peterson, friends of the bride, were the maid of honor and matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Taylor Hoos, Kayla Peters, Kailey Heuertz, Amanda Slattery, Odalys Cruz and Shyanne Adams. Penny Colclasure, niece of the groom, was the flower girl.
Best man was Landon Warner, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Jonah Peterson, Marshall Glock, Kyle Peters, Brock Colclasure, Matt Brunkhorst, Mitch Carlson and Micah Carlson. William Peters, nephew of the bride, and Ryder Paup, nephew of the groom, were ring bearers.
Kayla, a graduate of Northwest High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is a seventh-grade math teacher at Westridge Middle School.
Thomas, a graduate of Central City High School and the University of Nebraska at Kearney, is a staff accountant at Dana F. Cole & Co.
The couple purchased a home in Grand Island and reside there with their dog, Fitzgerald.
