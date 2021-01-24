Kendra Rakosky and Brandon Guthrie

Kendra and Brandon Guthrie

Rakosky-Guthrie

Kendra Lynne Rakosky and Brandon Lee Guthrie, were united in marriage Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at United Congregational Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Steven Mitchell officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Alan and Debra Rakosky of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Jeanine Guthrie of Omaha and the late Robert Lee Guthrie. Special guests were the brides grandparents, Barbara Rakosky and Chauncey Coxbill, both of Grand Island.

Maid of honor was Rachel Rakosky, sister of the bride. Vanessa Silva, sister of the groom, Sadie Sullivan and Melanie Schuler served as bridesmaids.

Best man was Cash Silva, nephew of the groom. Groomsmen were Alec Rakosky, brother of the bride, Tony Croft, Jim Balow and Todd Schuler. Ushers were Alec Rakosky and Jim Balow.

Candle lighter was Colton Kuta, cousin of the bride, and feather girl was Nicole Kuta, cousin of the bride. Guestbook/host couple were Kayla Werner, cousin of the bride, and Erika Ramirez.

Soloist was Debra Rakosky, mother of the bride. The unity candle ceremony song was “Love” by Anthony Green.

A reception dinner and dance was held in the fellowship hall, following the ceremony. The couple honeymooned on Emerald Isle, N.C. Kendra and Brandon have made their home in Omaha.