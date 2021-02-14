Kirstey and Austin Landwehr

Grim-Landwehr

Kirstey Grim and Austin Landwehr were united in marriage Nov. 8, 2020, at the Couples Swept Away Resort in Negril, Jamaica. There were 53 guests that attended the Sunday afternoon wedding. The weather was perfect compared to the days prior of rain and overcast skies.

Parents of the couple are Steve and Linda Grim of St. Paul and Randy and Deb Landwehr of Syracuse.

Bridesmaids were Kirstey’s sisters, Lindsey Chapman and Brittney Finch, along with Austin’s sister, Alex Lamb. Groomsmen were Brian Chapman, Kaleb Finch and Matt Lamb, brothers-in-law of the couple.

Hors d’oeuvres and refreshments were served along with a huge buffet dinner following the ceremony. A dance topped off the evening of fun.

The couple resides in Lorton where Austin is Operations Manager at his family’s business, Winn Rack LLC, where they manufacture fabricated structural metal in Dunbar. Kirstey is an independent hairstylist in Lincoln.

Another Nebraska reception is planned for Saturday, May 15, in Dunbar.