Kristin Klanecky and Joseph Arbelo Jr.

Kristin and Joseph Arbelo Jr.

Klanecky-Arbelo Jr.

Kristin Rose Klanecky and Joseph Charles Arbelo Jr. were united in marriage Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Island, with Father Matthew Koperski officiating and Deacon John Willmes assisting.

Kristin is the daughter of Terry and Sharon Klanecky of Grand Island. Joe is the son of Joseph and Catherine Arbelo Sr. of Boyertown, Pa.

Hannah Dickey, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Allison Ziegelmeier and Madison Klanecky. Alison Klanecky and Josey Klanecky, cousins of the bride, were flower girls.

Best man was Zach Green and groomsman was Jeff Fuller. Ring bearers were Damon Spinelli and Van Drescher, nephews of the groom. Ushers were Logan Dickey and Austin Dubas.

Betty Kuszak, aunt of the bride, was the reader. The music was provided by pianist, Kristen Schutte, and vocalist, James Holys. Special guests included grandparents, Dennis and Dera Klanecky of St. Paul and Justin and JoAnn Kuszak of Ashton.

The reception was held at Riverside Golf Club. After a wedding trip, the couple now resides in Reading, Pa. The bridegroom is an electrical engineer for CaptiveAire Systems in East Petersburg, Pa. The bride is a speech-language pathologist, as well as a teletherapist for clients in Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Florida.