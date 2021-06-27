Laine and Christopher Skeen

Sanburg- Skeen

Laine Sanburg and Christopher Skeen were united in marriage Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Southwood Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Pastor Greg Olsen officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Sean and Londa Sanburg of Lincoln. The groom is the son of Russel and Julie Skeen of Grand Island.

Maids of honor were sisters of the bride, Paige Suiter of Lincoln and Blair Hume of Omaha. Bridesmaids included Emily Doeschot, Madison Schwerdtfeger, Breck Ostrander and Alyssa Skeen, sister of the groom. The flower girls were nieces of the bride, Harlow and Tenley Suiter, along with her special attendant, Natalie Riodan.

Best man was Andrew Timm of Omaha. Groomsmen included Sam Eiserman, Joe Froehner, Garrett Johnson, Elliott Koerting and Phillip Niewohner.

The music was provided by pianist, Kim Collier, and cellist, India Enter.

Special guests included grandparents, Stanley “Jim” and DeEtt Harless of Omaha, Cleetis Meyer of Grand Island and Rodney Skeen of Wood River.

The reception was held at the Graduate in Lincoln, where host couples Tom and Lisa Blankenau and Ron and Chrissie Golka greeted the guests.

Following a honeymoon to St. Lucia, West Indies, the couple will reside in Omaha.