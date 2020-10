Lauren and Jesse Greenwalt

Dinan-Greenwalt

Lauren Dinan and Jesse Greenwalt were united in marriage July 25, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island.

Parents of the bride are Kenny and Rosie Dinan of Doniphan. Parents of the groom are Ron and Deborah Greenwalt of Grand Island.

A reception was held at the Doniphan Area Event Center.

The couple now resides in Grand Island