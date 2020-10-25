Macey Kroeger and Micah Jeppesen

Macey and Micah Jeppesen

Kroeger-Jeppesen

Macey Kate Kroeger and Micah Jared Jeppesen were joyfully united in marriage Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Carl Eliason officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Kurt and Kathy Kroeger of Dannebrog. The groom is the son of Ronald and Caroline Jeppesen of Pleasant Dale.

Lydia Smith and Juliana Kroeger were matrons of honor. Courtney Furley, Melinda Buhler and Emily Kruse served as bridesmaids. Junior bridesmaids were Jessica Kroeger and Stephanie Kroeger.

Best man was Robert Jeppesen. Groomsmen were Jeremy Kroeger, Brandon Kroeger, Caleb Staehr and Kyle Kilzer.

Payton Jeppesen and Everly Jeppesen were flower girls and Eli Drefs was the ring bearer. Ushering guests were David Hill, Joshua Smith and Nathan Smith. Rebecca Blank was candle lighter. Katie Drefs and Christy Ruhl were duettists and organist was Shawn Pfanstiel. Personal attendant was Alison Coomer. Abby Jeppesen and Laura Smith attended the guest book. Peter and Christy Ruhl served as hosts at the church.

Honored guests were grandparents of the couple, LaJean Kroeger and Milo and Marian Jeppesen.