Madelyn and Luke Luxford

McGowan-Luxford

Madelyn McGowan and Luke Luxford were married April 24, 2021, at Bethel Church in Nebraska City.

The bride is the daughter of Shay and Jacey McGowan of Grand Island. The groom is the son of Susie Luxford of Lincoln and the late Bill Luxford.

After postponing their New Year’s Eve wedding due to COVID-19, the couple was excited to have a beautiful spring wedding, surrounded by their family and friends.

Luke and Madelyn “Maddie” reside in Lincoln, where the groom is a middle-school science teacher. The bride is a school counselor.