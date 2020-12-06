Mallory and William Wagoner

Lonergan-Wagoner

Mallory Lonergan and William Wagoner were united in marriage Oct. 3, 2020, at Omaha Design Center. David Tyma, friend of the couple, was the officiant.

Parents of the couple are Pat and Nancy Lonergan and Jim and Georgiene Wagoner, all of Grand Island.

Josh Lonergan, brother of the bride of Kansas City, Mo., was man of honor. Bridesmaids were Allison Holmes, Kenna Barnes, Sydney Galvan, Shelby Kuck and Allie Conklin. Christine Osterbuhr was the bride’s personal attendant.

Luke Wagoner, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Nick Wagoner and Tony Wagoner, both brothers of the groom, Brian Christensen, Jason Osterbuhr and Wesley Gratopp.

Ushers were Chris Lonergan, brother of the bride, Noah Lonergan, nephew of the bride, and Brandon Meyer. Flower girl was Gretchen Lonergan, niece of the bride, and Will Duncan, cousin of the bride, was the ring bearer.

Grandparents of the bride are the late Bill and Mary Ann Degen of Grand Island and the late Jim and Rita Lonergan of Omaha. Grandparents of the groom are the late George and Eleanor Radlick of Cleveland, Ohio, and the late John Sr. and Florence Wagoner of Grand Island.