Marti and Beth Gartner

Gartner-Thompson

Marti Gartner and Beth Thompson were united in marriage Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Liederkranz in Grand Island. Chelle Gillan of Central City officiated the ceremony.

Marti is the daughter of Rod and Veronica Gartner of Grand Island. She is a graduate of Northwest High School. She is a Loan Processor for Charter West Bank in Grand Island

Beth is the daughter of Quentin and Tammy Teske of Grand Island. Beth went to high school at Grand Island Senior High. She is the Circulation Director with The Grand Island Independent. Dinner and dancing followed the ceremony, with music played by Mister Band, which covers 90’s greatest hits.

The couple resides in Dannebrog.