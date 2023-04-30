Michelle and Tanner Paxton

Irvine-Paxton

Michelle Irvine and Tanner Paxton were united in marriage March 11, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Grand Island.

Parents of the bride are Don and Pat Irvine of Cairo. Parents of the groom are Paul and Dana Paxton of Lincoln.

Matron of honor was Jayne Tivenan, sister of the bride. Other attendants were Mallory Sydik, sister of the groom, Molly Irvine, sister-in-law of the bride, and Catiana Urrutia, friend of the bride.

Best man was Casey Molifua. Groomsmen were Michael Irvine, brother of the bride, and Owain Hickey and Austin Curlee, friends of the groom.

Ushers were Quentin Morris, nephew of the bride, and Dallas and Tyson Paxton, brothers of the groom. Breelie Sydik, niece of the groom, was flower girl and Briggs Sydik, nephew of the groom, and Jericho Tivenan, nephew of the bride, were ring bearers.

Pianist and vocalist was Sister Mary Rose Irvine FSE, sister of the bride.

Special guests were grandparents Ann Harmon, Jim and Carole Paxton, Linda Janecek and Gary and Donna Stubbendeck.

A reception and dance followed the ceremony at Full Circle Venue. The couple resides in Lincoln.