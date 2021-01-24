Morgan and Kevin Osborn

Valasek-Osborn

Morgan Valasek and Kevin Osborn were united in marriage Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Moonlight Ridge Vineyard at Grand Island. Angie Kriz officiated the ceremony.

Morgan is the daughter of Rod and Julie Valasek of Grand Island. She is a 2013 graduate of Northwest High School. She also graduated from Central Community College-Grand Island and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Hastings College.

Kevin is the son of Rob and Sheila Osborn of Grand Island. He is a 2005 graduate of Grand Island Senior High.

Dinner and dancing followed the ceremony with polka music played by Angie Kriz and the Polkatoons. The couple resides in Grand Island.