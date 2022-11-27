Morganne Fuller and Matthew Craig

Morganne and Matthew Craig

Fuller-Craig

Morganne Elizabeth Fuller and Matthew David Craig were united in marriage June 18, 2022, in Lincoln at the Sheldon Museum of Art on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating.

Parents of the couple are Sam and Deena Fuller of Grand Island and David and Barb Craig of Omaha.

Following the ceremony, the couple celebrated with a cocktail hour, dinner and dancing at the Sheldon.

Morganne graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Accounting, an MBA and CFE. Matt has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and minors in Accounting and Finance.

Following a honeymoon to St. Lucia, the couple is at home in Lincoln where Morganne is a Senior Accountant/Auditor at HBE LLP and Matt is Senior Financial Analyst for DCLI Inc.