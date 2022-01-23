 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nikki Kohles and Chris Svoboda
0 Comments

Nikki Kohles and Chris Svoboda

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nikki Kohles and Chris Svoboda

Nikki and Chris Svoboda

Kohles-Svoboda

Mike and Sue Kohles of Cairo would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Nikki Kohles, to Chris Svoboda, son of Kent Svoboda and Cathy and Leonard Alm, all of Omaha. The couple was married Oct. 23, 2021, after a year long wait, due to COVID-19.

Nikki and Chris were married in a small ceremony at Spruce Mountain, Colo. The wedding was officiated by Jill Dibbern-Manhart, aunt of the bride, and followed by a reception and dance at the lodge.

Jessica Meis was maid of honor and bridesmaids were Emily Hintz, Brittney Wallin, Bre Egr, Kat Ringenberg and Steph Libsack, sister of the groom.

Cam Ramaekers was best man and groomsmen were Harry Wallin, Tyler Rosonke, John Westerfield, Brian and Dan Svoboda, brothers of the groom.

Nikki’s grandparents are Gordon and Neta Dibbern of Wood River and the late Ron and Norma Kohles. Chris’ grandparents are Carol Vacanti of Omaha and the late John Vacanti and Lynn Danahy of Omaha and the late Bill Danahy.

Nikki and Chris are both University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates and live in Westminster, Colo., where Chris is a Senior Editor at Crocs and Nikki is a Content Developer at Tuff Shed.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts