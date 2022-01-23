Nikki Kohles and Chris Svoboda

Nikki and Chris Svoboda

Kohles-Svoboda

Mike and Sue Kohles of Cairo would like to announce the marriage of their daughter, Nikki Kohles, to Chris Svoboda, son of Kent Svoboda and Cathy and Leonard Alm, all of Omaha. The couple was married Oct. 23, 2021, after a year long wait, due to COVID-19.

Nikki and Chris were married in a small ceremony at Spruce Mountain, Colo. The wedding was officiated by Jill Dibbern-Manhart, aunt of the bride, and followed by a reception and dance at the lodge.

Jessica Meis was maid of honor and bridesmaids were Emily Hintz, Brittney Wallin, Bre Egr, Kat Ringenberg and Steph Libsack, sister of the groom.

Cam Ramaekers was best man and groomsmen were Harry Wallin, Tyler Rosonke, John Westerfield, Brian and Dan Svoboda, brothers of the groom.

Nikki’s grandparents are Gordon and Neta Dibbern of Wood River and the late Ron and Norma Kohles. Chris’ grandparents are Carol Vacanti of Omaha and the late John Vacanti and Lynn Danahy of Omaha and the late Bill Danahy.

Nikki and Chris are both University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates and live in Westminster, Colo., where Chris is a Senior Editor at Crocs and Nikki is a Content Developer at Tuff Shed.