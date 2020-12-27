Rachel and Jackson Shafer

Phinney-Shafer

Rachel Phinney and Jackson Shafer, together with their parents, Dave and Deb Phinney of Grand Island and Matt and Christine Shafer of Omaha, joyfully announce their marriage on May 4, 2020, in a family ceremony at Willow Creek Glass Chapel in Shelby, Iowa, with Pastor Bart Wilkins officiating. A vow renewal ceremony and reception was held at the venue Aug. 14, 2020.

Sarah and Nicole Phinney were maids of honor. Bridesmaids were Maddie Shafer, Laura Cuong and Elizabeth Lott. Best man was Zach Wilson. Groomsmen were Justin Deffenbacher, Grant Fishburn, Ryan Goding and Nathan Borcyk. Ushering guests were Brandon Howell and Seth Rohs. Music was provided by Zach Jones. Hosts for the celebration were Doug and Jeanette Meissinger and Sam and Julie Shafer.

The Shafers each received their degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and are employed in Omaha. Rachel works as a systems engineer and Jackson teaches high school math.