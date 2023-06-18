Sara Elrod and Rahul Pasricha

Elrod-Pasricha

Sara Elrod and Rahul Pasricha were married Dec. 26, 2022, in a private ceremony in Grand Island. The ceremony was performed by Lisa Langan, clerk magistrate.

The couple also had a ceremony performed in India in February 2023.

They met over bagels on July 2, 2022, and the rest was history.

Parents of the couple are Jim and Janice Elrod of Grand Island and Manju Pasricha and the late Sham Lal of India.

A small reception was held Sunday afternoon, June 11, at Kinkaiders Brewing.

The couple makes their home in Oakland, California, with their dog Jack.